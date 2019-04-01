December 31, 1929 — March 27, 2019
Ramona “Faye” Underwood, 89, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
The daughter of Victor and Jessie (Whitaker) Chapman, she was born in New Orleans, Louisiana.
She married Russell Underwood on September 28, 1947 in Mississippi. Faye and Russell met when he was in the military, stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. After Russell was discharged, they moved their family to Russell’s home town of Albany.
In the early 1960’s, Russell and Faye began farming in the North Albany area. Working together, they grew the farm to a large and thriving business. They were a great team, with Russell managing the crops and Faye managing the books. Over the years their family grew; three children, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Faye was a true southern woman. She was hard working, hospitable, gracious, fun, and loving. Faye enjoyed having a large garden, tending to her yard and flowers. Over the years, she canned vegetables, jams and jellies and worked to make her home warm and beautiful. Faye was an amazing cook, delighting everyone with her southern recipes and homemade desserts. She was the matriarch of her family, loved and adored by all.
Faye is survived by her children, Wanda Sitton (Brent Carlson) and Dean (Lori) Underwood.
She was preceded by her husband, Russell, and her daughter, Victoria Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Buena Vista Community Church located in Buena Vista, Oregon.
Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St, Albany 97321.
