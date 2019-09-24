January 25, 1937 — September 19, 2019
Ralph Edward Giffin, 82, died Thursday morning at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce Elizabeth (Stigall) Giffin; his daughter, Kelly (Giffin) Ditch; sons, Ralph A Giffin and John T Giffin; his sister, Carrie (Giffin) Carter; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ralph spent his early years in Southern California and the Oregon coast. He was a multi-sport star athlete in Waldport, Oregon, where he met his wife. He served two years in the United States Army and married Joyce when he returned home.
He was a self-taught brick mason who became a master at his craft. His work still stands throughout the state of Oregon, including the Two Rivers Market in downtown Albany.
He was actively involved in Hope Church (formerly First Assembly of God) since 1970. He loved Jesus and his family, and enjoyed his friends, golfing, and the Oregon State Beavers.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hope Church followed by a reception.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.