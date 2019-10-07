June 2, 1939 — September 19, 2019
Patrick Doyle was born June 2, 1939 in Hillsboro, Oregon
He graduated from Cascade Locks High School in 1958.
He pursued his love of science by attending Western Oregon University and went onto receiving his Master’s degree in teaching from Kansas State College of Pittsburgh.
While in college, he met and married Mary Lewellyn. They cherished 54 years of marriage until her passing in January 2018.
They moved to Albany where Pat started his thirty year teaching and coaching career at Memorial Middle School. They made lifelong friends and discovered a passion for playing golf.
After retirement, they enjoyed a life of travel, golf and spending time with family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Calapooia Brewing.
