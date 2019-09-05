October 27, 1924 — September 1, 2019
Patricia Roberta Kirk Pence, 94, of Albany, died September 1, 2019.
Pat was born October 27, 1924 in Portland, the second daughter of William and Roberta Chambers. In her first year of life, her family moved to Brownsville, Oregon where her parents owned and operated the Irish-Chambers grocery store. She and her sister, Barbara learned good work ethics working in the store. Later, Pat and Barbara worked together to run the Town Shop variety store owned by Barbara in Brownsville for many years in the 1960’s and 70’s.
Pat attended all her schooling years in Brownsville. After high school, she graduated from business school in Salem. This came in handy when she became a farmer’s wife, keeping books.
She married Raymond S. Kirk in 1943, while he served in the Army Air Corp. They lived in California until the end of World War II, then returned to the family ryegrass farm in Halsey, Oregon.
She was mother of two children, Michael of Halsey and Susan Crowson of Milwaukie.
Pat and Ray lived and worked on the farm together growing seed crops until his sudden death in 1973.
She and her son, Mike continued to work the farm until she retired in 1990 when she married William (Bud) Pence and moved to Albany.
Pat loved to travel. She and Barbara went on many trips together, including Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, and visiting friends all across the United States. After her marriage to Bud, they traveled together to many World War II Navy reunions. She loved working outdoors, mowing her lawn and enjoying her flowers.
Pat loved Jesus and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville and the Pollyanna Club.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Kirk in 1973 and William Pence in 2009; and daughter, Susan Crowson in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Michael; his wife, Wendy; son-in-law Jerry Crowson; grandchildren, Michelle and Joseph (Mary) Kirk, Rachel (Brad) Rowlison, and Alex Crowson; great-grandchildren, Austin and Sawyer Kirk, and Sadie and Violet Rowlison.
Pat was a loving mother and grandmother and we will all miss her.
We want to thank Sammie Rogers and her family of South Shore Care Home in Albany for their many years of loving care for mom.
A public graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
