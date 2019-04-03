September 28, 1917 — March 30, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Patricia Carroll Xyandrya Settles enriched the lives of her family and friends. She was a teacher to many whom she taught the art of visualizing positive changes in their lives. She impacted many people’s lives with her energy and love. The rainbow was and forever shall remain her symbol of joy.
She is survived by her son, Kent; daughter-in-law, Judy; granddaughter, Jane Cigarran; grandson, Edward; son-in-law, Colin; and great-grandson, Anton.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Chet Settles; and eldest son, Larry Lee Settles, who was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
She lived a long and fruitful life and will be greatly missed.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.