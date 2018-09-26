January 6, 1930 - September 23, 2018
Opal Arbuckle, 88, of Philomath died Sunday, September 23.
Opal was born in Halsey, Nebraska, to Henry S. and Emma L. Moore. Opal graduated from Philomath High School in 1947.
Opal married Henry Arbuckle July 9, 1948. They moved to their property in Wren and it was her home for 70 years. She loved watching the wildlife on the property. She especially enjoyed the deer that would come to the window and show their babies to her.
Opal loved to travel, and she did as much as she could for as long as she could. The annual trips with her daughters were very special to her.
Opal loved her family more than words can describe. She was a loving mother and made her home a very special place for the family and friends.
Opal is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; and her daughter, Cindy Jenkins.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Mager; brother, Larry Moore; daughters and their spouses, Susan and Arnie Powell; Debbie and Steve Delmore; and Rhonda and Ken Stone; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
The family would like to thank Loving Our Seniors Care Home and Lumina Hospice for their loving care of Opal.
Viewing is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A memorial service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28, at College United Methodist Church in Philomath.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lumina Hospice & Pallative Care, 2350 N. W. Professional Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330; College United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370; or a charity of your choice.
Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
