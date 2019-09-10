August 31, 1950 — September 4, 2019
Oliver Jerrold Anderson, 69, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Oliver was born in Albany to Oliver Robert and Anna Charlette (Baldwin) Anderson. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1969, and then attended Oregon State University before serving in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne in Vietnam. Upon his return home, Oliver began taking classes at OSU/Linfield College and eventually went to work for the U.S. Postal Service.
In 1995, he married Linda Anderson in Corvallis.
Oliver was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany; as well as the Albany Visitors Association, Albany Downtown Association, and ACT. He was also a carver at the Albany Historic Carousel and was a skilled photographer, earning multiple awards and publications. But what Oliver really loved was children. You could often find him downtown in various capacities volunteering, taking pictures, or singing, but nothing lit him up like using these as a means to make children smile.
Oliver loved being around people, but did not desire attention and therefore requested that there be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.