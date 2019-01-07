April 25, 1942 — January 1, 2019
Norm, 76, of Albany, passed away January 1, 2019.
Born in Salinas, California on April 25, 1942 to Harley and Helen (Iverson) Davis, Norm grew up in California, graduating from Del Norte County High School in Crescent City.
In January 1964, he married Karen Smith (Neal) and later had three children. After moving to Oregon in 1971, Norm worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance before later retiring in 2014 from America Insurance, the insurance brokerage firm he founded in both Albany and Salem.
On May 7, 2016, he married his loving wife Karen (Shelley) Davis.
He enjoyed being part of the American Street Masters car club.
Norm is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Theresa Dumler of Ione, Oregon, Suzanne Davis of Albany, and Adam Davis of Portland; 11 grandchildren; his sisters, Judy Clark and Cyndy Williams of Longview Washington. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, three of whom he considered to be his children as well, Monica Wilkinson of Seattle Washington, Ian Ekre of Seattle, and Ryan Ekre of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Delores DeMartin.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on January 19, with a memorial tribute with Rev. Kate begins at 2:30 p.m., at the Albany Event Center, formerly Springhill Country Club in North Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Please sign our online guestbook at fisherfuneralhome.com.
