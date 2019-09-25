April 19, 1925 — September 17, 2019
Norma Bernice Smith, 94, passed away at her daughter’s home in Springfield, Oregon, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She was born in LaCrosse, Arkansas, to Netti (Mitchell) Davis and James Davis.
Norma met George Menoie Doran whom she married on July 2, 1941, in Missouri. Norma and George had two children together, Wanda and Roy.
She would later marry Robert W. Smith in Vancouver, Washington on November 12, 1949. Robert had three children of his own, Betty, Bobby, and Marlene. He became father to Norma’s two children and later adopted Roy. Norma and Robert were happily married for 70 years until his passing on February 23, 2019.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Wanda Jennings of Springfield; step-children, Betty Jean Smith, Bobby Smith, and Marline Zehr; sisters, Yvonne Mears and Maxine Anglin; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Nettie and James Davis; sister, Donna Roberts; husband, Robert William Smith; and son, Roy Dean Smith.
Norma will be deeply missed by her family and all who loved her.
There will be a service held in her honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Oakville Presbyterian Church in Shedd.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
