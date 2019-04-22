February 22, 1939 — April 12, 2019
Nancy Emelia Baker, 80, passed away April 12, 2019, peacefully in the home of her son, where she was receiving end-of-life care. The widow of Roland Glen Baker, they shared 46 years of marriage prior to Roland’s passing in May of 2012.
Born Nancy Sateren on February 22, 1939, in a farmhouse outside of Erhard, Minnesota, Nancy was the third born of four children. She worked hard to care for her family from an early age and carried that servant heart with her through the rest of her days, willingly taking in her young grandchildren when the need arose.
She and Roland both spent their working years in the grocery business. Nancy retired as a bookkeeper.
Nancy enjoyed the simple things in life and she and Roland spent much of their free time camping and fishing with family and friends.
Nancy was active in her community of Meadow Park, playing bunko and enjoying potlucks and other seasonal festivities with her neighbors. An avid gardener, she was known for her beautiful flowers and delicious fresh fruits and vegetables. She also found joy in feeding the backyard birds and weekly treasure hunting trips to Goodwill.
She was, and forever will be, loved and adored by all that were fortunate enough to have known her. She taught by example, always working hard, never quick to judge, giving her all to everything she put her time into. The solid foundation of her family, she could always be relied on to be there with a gentle nudge in the right direction. The world is a lesser place in her absence.
Nancy is survived by her son, Daryll Baker and wife, Robin; son, David Baker; grandson, Matthew Ruth and wife, Jacqueline; granddaughter, Corinne Montgomery and husband, Matthew; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Baker; daughter, Jennifer Phillips; granddaughter, Lisa Crist; great-granddaughter, Hannah Montgomery; and siblings Elmer and Allen Sateren and Sharon Raymond.
Memorial donations may be made to Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.