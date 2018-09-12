December 21, 1960 — September 4, 2018
It is with much sadness that we announce the death of Nancy Cathcart of Lebanon.
She was born and raised in Bend and graduated from Bend Senior High School and later Oregon State University.
She worked for the State of Oregon, Self Sufficiency Programs, for over thirty years and enjoyed being highly involved with the local American Legion.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth (Cathcart) and Nate Lee of Lebanon; her sister Meg Killgore Cathcart of Albany; brothers Rodney Cathcart of Bend and Joel Cathcart of Fremont, California; and many friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Jane Cathcart of Bend.
There will be a celebration of life from Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Lebanon American Legion Post 51, 480 S Main St., Lebanon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) by calling 541-758-0219 extension 311.
