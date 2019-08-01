March 17, 1936 - July 27, 2019
Moses Leroy “Moe” Mast, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at age 83 after an extended illness.
He was born in Conway Springs, Kansas to Chriss J. and Lena (Nissley) Mast. At age ten, his family moved to the Kalona, Iowa area. The youngest of six children, he attended country schools.
After working at various jobs (including a turkey processing plant and farming) he found his niche driving semi-trucks. He eventually became an owner-operator. That job took him to over 35 states and in his words, “God kept me safe for over 3 million miles.”
On August 6, 1959, he married Gladys Swartzendruber in Kalona, Iowa. In 1960, as adventurous newlyweds, they travelled to Oregon and together made it home for nearly 60 years; living in the Portland, Lebanon, Jefferson and Albany areas.
He was a member of the Mennonite church. For many years, he was a church usher. He also sang in the Valley Men’s Chorus during the 1970’s.
He was a gentle man who enjoyed family togetherness and friends. He also loved bowling, crossword puzzles and Trailblazer basketball.
Moses was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Rebecca Kim; five siblings, Fannie Yoder, Elizabeth Bontrager, Leander Mast, Anna Yoder and Daniel Mast.
He was survived by wife, Gladys and was called ‘Dad’ by Bethany McCurley of Gresham and Debra (Michael) Boydston of Eugene; and ‘Grandpa’ by Stephanie McCurley Mason (Ben) of Castro Valley, California, Kayla McCurley of Portland, Alyssa McCurley of Gresham, and Breanna Boydston of Eugene; as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the Lebanon Mennonite Church (2100 2nd St. in Lebanon).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is caring for the family (www.aasum-dufour.com).
