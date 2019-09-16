December 23, 1953 — September 8, 2019
He was born in Lebanon to Ray and Eloise Row.
Monte loved camping, fishing, hunting and living in the country raising his animals. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the desert, beach and mountains. He had many friends and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Row of Lebanon; his children, Cole and his fiancée, Kelly of Lebanon, Kyle, Dicy Watkins of Anderson, California; three grandsons, Micah, Lucas and Sammy; sisters, Pat Arledge, Sherry Myers and Angel Kinsey of Salt Lake, along with multiple nieces and nephews.
A service for Monte will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at Sunshine Industries in Sweet Home.
