March 30, 1930 — February 16, 2019

Monte Bose, Jr. 88, passed away February 16, 2019 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon after a long illness complicated with bypass surgery.

He leaves his wife, Ann; son, Randy Hogan and his wife, Jeanie; daughters, Bonnie Shere and her husband, Mike, Jan and her husband, Jim; and Jodi Bose-Siemienczuk.

Private inurnment will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

