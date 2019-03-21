March 30, 1930 — February 16, 2019
Monte Bose, Jr. 88, passed away February 16, 2019 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon after a long illness complicated with bypass surgery.
He leaves his wife, Ann; son, Randy Hogan and his wife, Jeanie; daughters, Bonnie Shere and her husband, Mike, Jan and her husband, Jim; and Jodi Bose-Siemienczuk.
Private inurnment will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
