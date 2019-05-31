January 21, 1949 — May 11, 2019
Michael Roy Mary, of Gardnerville, Nevada, passed away May 11, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. He was 70 years old.
He was born January 21, 1949 in Lebanon to parents Gerald and Jeanne Mary. He graduated from Lebanon Union High school in 1967, where he was the student body president his senior year. He acted in school plays, participated in speech tournaments and was voted most popular. He was a disc jockey at KGAL radio station, using the name of B. Barney W.
After high school, he attended Washington State University and then joined the Oregon National Guard.
In 1969, he married Barbara Gray. They had two children, Jody and Kevin.
He began his career in retail shoe sales in Eugene, Oregon. They soon moved to the Bay area, then to St. Louis, Missouri where he became a regional sales manager for Brown Shoe Company. Their next move was to Southern California in 1975 when he began working for sports shoe and apparel companies such as Adidas and Nike. He was a very good sales rep and always knew how to interact well with all people.
After leaving that industry, he started his own travel agency, Changing Planes. He lived in Portland, Virginia Beach, New York, Boston and, most recently, Gardnerville, near his son, Kevin.
He volunteered for the Douglas County Sheriff Office where he was the chairman of the Citizens Patrol and the president of their non-profit group. He also helped at the family business, Minden Meat and Deli where he was known as Mike, the guy who pours beers or as the honorary beer taster.
Mike always loved to snow ski and later enjoyed cross country skiing. He was full of fun and enjoyed playing tricks on people for a laugh even giving himself an alias of “Herman Peterson” for when he traveled and for practical jokes of course.
Mike is survived by his brother, Ron and wife, Corrin; brother, Terry Emmett and wife, Julie; daughter, Jody and husband, Adam Del Vecchio; grandsons, Zachary and Joshua; son, Kevin and wife, Clarissa; grandchildren, Tyler Cavaness and three month old twins, Athena and Atlas. He was so thrilled to be living close by when the twins were born in February.
A celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Minden Meat and Deli (Minden, Nevada). Anyone who knew him is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking to contribute to a memorial established in his honor.
“Mike R Mary Memorial Fund” US Bank Act#153758269465. Or checks can be dropped off at Douglas County Sheriff’s office or at Minden Meat and Deli (add Mike Mary as the Memo).
All funds received will go to support the DCSO Citizens Patrol, which Mike enjoyed and was so involved with.
