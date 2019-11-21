October 10, 1947 — November 15, 2019
Michael Ray Pelton, 72, passed away on November 15, 2019, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany with family members by his side. Michael was born on October 10, 1947, in Oakland, California, to Hazel Imogene Dodson Pelton and Marvin Otis Pelton.
He lived much of his early years in Alpine, Oregon, and graduated from Monroe Union High School in 1966. Michael played football and wrestled in high school and was Student Body President in his senior year. He joined the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. In September of 1969, he married Robin McCormack. Michael and Robin lived in Monmouth until they moved to Roseburg in 1972, where Michael was stationed with the Oregon State Police. Michael made a career change and obtained his LPN license in 1977, and later obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing in 1983. He worked as an RN in several hospitals over the years, including Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Tillamook General Hospital, the Clinic at MacLaren School for Boys in Woodburn, and the VA Hospital in Portland for almost 15 years. He retired in 2014. Since July 5, 2018, Michael was a resident at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon.
Michael was active throughout his life until medical problems brought him to a halt. He loved driving fast cars, riding motorcycles, camping, riding ATVs and spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his wife Robin of Keizer; Gregory (Melissa) of Salem; Geoffrey of Tigard; 2 grandchildren, Aiden and Mallory; his brother Neil (Julie) of Milwaukie, his Aunt Joyce (Rex) in Springfield, and many cousins.
He was loved and cherished by all and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be scheduled at the Willamette National Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.