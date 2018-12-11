October 23, 1950 — November 21, 2018
Michael J Maxey 68 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 21, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis.
Michael (Mike) was born in New York and grew up in Long Island. He lived in Oregon for the past 36 years. His job took him all over the United States delivering motor coaches to dealerships, for Safari and Monaco. He was co-owner of Liberty Real Estate Management & Sales.
In 1971, he married MaryAnn Galliano, and they had two wonderful boys. He loved riding his Harley around town, and he enjoyed all the fun times with his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Maxey; and children, Michael A. Maxey and James V and Angie Maxey; four wonderful grandsons, Wyatt, Colton, Kyson and Chazz Maxey; and one granddaughter, Clover Jane Maxey.
