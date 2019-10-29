August 13, 1939 — October 22, 2019

Michael D. Irish, 80, originally from Shedd, then Oakland and Dublin, California, and more recently Maui, Hawaii, passed away there on October 22, 2019.

He is survived by his two children, Sherri Spurlin of Amarillo, Texas and Mickey of Salem, three brothers and one sister.

His ashes will be scattered at sea following traditional Hawaiian custom.

