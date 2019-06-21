April 4, 1924 — February 2, 2019

Merle was plant manager at Meeker Fertilizer in Scio for 33 years.

A memorial service of Merle will be held at 1 p.m. on June 29, 2019 at Turner Church of God, 7944 Marion Road, Turner, Oregon 97392. A pot luck will follow the service. If you would like to bring a dish, please feel free.

If you have questions, please contact Arlene Limbeck at 503.569-6600.

