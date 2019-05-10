January 7, 1943 — May 5, 2019
Melvin Mingus, 76, of Albany, was born in Oroville California. He was raised by his parents, Hazel and Alex.
He enlisted in the Navy after high school and served as a Seabee.
After discharge he moved to Burns where he worked in the timber industry. He married and adopted her young son. They had a daughter and later divorced.
Melvin moved to Albany in 1992 and at that time he met his future wife, Barbara Casali.
He worked at Oremet and Wah Chang until retirement.
He was loved and is missed by his wife; children, Robbie, Sara, Ryan, Lori, and Samantha; seven grandchildren; and his loyal friend, John Samudio.
Thank you to Dr. Michael Sherman and Nurse Glenna for their compassionate care. And to Evergreen Hospice for their loving kindness.
A 2 p.m. celebration of Melvin's life will be held on Sunday, May 19 at Fisher Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
