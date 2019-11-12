February 29, 1936 — November 7, 2019
Melva Lee Lard, 83, of Lebanon, died Thursday in Albany.
Melva was born February 29, 1936 in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, the daughter of W. Melvin and Eula (Allen) Stephens. She moved to San Francisco, California as a child, where she was raised.
Melva married James C. Lard on her birthday, February 29, 1952 in San Francisco, California. They moved to Alaska in 1960 where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Alaska. They primarily resided in Fairbanks where Melva managed the family business, taught Sunday school for special needs students, and worked as a kindergarten teacher until retiring. They then moved to Waterloo, Alabama in 1985 and resided there for 20 years before moving to Lebanon.
Melva made her faith an integral part of life. She was a published author of two devotional books demonstrating her commitment to the Lord. Most recently a member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, she enjoyed painting, music, playing the dulcimer and serving God.
She is survived by her husband, James; children, James (Connie) Lard, Joanna (Dean) Baugh, Wayne Lard, and Wendalyn Tisland; and grandchildren, Deanna, Phillip, Joleena, Catherine, David, Jenna, and Jacob.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To leave an online condolence for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
