September 7, 1950 — February 18, 2019
Melpha Jo Coleman passed away peacefully on February18, 2019 at OHSU with her family at her side.
Melpha was born in Williston, North Dakota to Donald and Louella Blair. Melpha grew up in Raymond, Montana and graduated from Plentywood High School before moving to Seattle, Washington. Her life’s journey has taken her from Montana to Washington, Connecticut, California, and Oregon.
Preceding her in death are her father, Donald Leroy Blair; her mother, Louella Ethel (Marsh) Blair; and her brother, Randy and brother, Larry.
Melpha is survived by her loving family; husband, Fred; sisters, Ranae, Nadean, Marcella (Melpha’s twin); and brother, Greg. Melpha leaves her daughter, Kari; son, Jacob; grandson, Parker; stepdaughters, Kimberly and Kathryn; three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 30, 2019 at the Serendipity Café Tea Room, 638 S. Main St, Lebanon, Oregon. All are welcome.
