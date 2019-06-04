January 21, 1933 — May 9, 2019
Maurice was born to Lawrence Bertram Cook and Florence Olive (Nesheim) Cook in Silverton. He was raised in Oregon, mostly in logging camps where his father was a civil engineer. The family finally settled in Oakridge, where he graduated in 1951.
He was in the US Navy from 1953-1955, stationed in Bremerton, Washington after being in Naval Reserve in Eugene.
He then attended Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth where he met Colleen May Sherwood. They were married in Independence, on May 12, 1956.
Graduating from OCE, he taught three years at Jefferson Junior High School. He worked several years learning to be a surveying technician and spent his last 16 years working for Benton County Public Works. After falling twice in 1984 and 1986, the last time at work, he was too disabled to work.
Maurice had been a Boy Scout, receiving the Eagle Scout Award in 1950. He started Pack 131 in 1965 for young boys in Fir Grove and Oak Grove schools in North Albany. In 1967, the Cooks were awarded the “Scouting Family of the Year.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mitchell; and baby sister, Patricia Joanne.
He is survived by his wife; son, Marshall and sister, Jeannine Cook.
Maurice was involved with two genealogy groups, recently getting a Life Member Award from Lebanon Genealogical Society for his many years of service, through membership, as an officer at different times, and just typing names and addresses as needed for such things as the newsletter.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Fisher Funeral Home, with reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Lebanon Genealogical Society, @ Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., Lebanon, OR 97355 or Linn Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 1222, Albany OR 97321.
Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.
