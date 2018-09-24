1936 — 2018
Maureen Russian recently passed away to be with her Savior after an extended illness. She was a resident of Corvallis and was 82 years old.
She was born in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, received her training as a nurse at Lewis-Gale Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke, where she received the Thackeray Award for the best all-around student. After graduation, she practiced nursing in Virginia, Florida, West Virginia, Texas, Arizona and California, specializing in labor and delivery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Russian.
She moved to Corvallis to be close to her daughter’s family, and served as a generous, kind and thoughtful mother and grandmother for many years. Her children and grandchildren have many happy memories of spending time in her home, enjoying snacks, holiday meals, stories and watching many sporting events. Maureen was also an ardent fan and cheerleader for her grandchildren in all their many activities.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine, son-in-law, David, stepdaughter, Nancy, sister, Carol, and grandchildren Andrew, Grace, Calvin and Patrick.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Corvallis, PEO, and Benton County Republican Women.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at the First Baptist Church of Corvallis.
Please share thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.