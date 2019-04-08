November 7, 1972 — March 17, 2019
Our beloved Matt James Dyer left us suddenly on March 17, 2019 of natural causes.
He was born in Muskegon, Michigan on November 7, 1972 to Joel and Marlene Dyer. Matt had lived many places in his life including: Michigan, Indiana, Alaska, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, North Dakota and Oregon. Throughout his many journeys and experiences Matt touched many lives regardless of where he had lived.
Matt, always a hard worker, was a master of all trades, from owning a construction business in Arizona to most recently caring for the elderly here in Oregon. Matt always exuded a sense of wonder and brought a smile to all he knew.
Matt enjoyed doing many outdoor activities and was always willing to try something new. From skiing, tennis, hockey, wrestling, golf, and football as a youth to trying luge, yes he tried that back in Michigan, and most recently fishing and hiking here in Oregon. He also had a passion for cooking, reading, seeing live music, and was always up for a game of cribbage.
Matt is survived by his parents, Joel and Marlene; brother, Alex; life partner, Teri McClain; stepson, Tanner Erlich; and beloved dog, Lady; his niece, Joslyn and her children, Carter and Emma; all of Corvallis; his grandparents, Carl and Rose Steele of Iron Mountain, Michigan; aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ellen Dyer.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, Philomath.
Memorial donations can be made through McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
