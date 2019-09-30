January 5, 1935 — September 24, 2019
Matilda Novak was born in the village of Korpad, Hungary on January 5, 1935 to Josef and Sofia Baumgartner. She was the youngest of five children.
She married her “Handsome Prince,” Joseph Novak, on August 4, 1956 and after becoming involved in the anticommunist uprising that October, they were forced to flee in January of ‘57.
They eventually settled in Southern California, where their children Ed, Matilda, Karen and Joe were born. Matilda learned to sew by doing “piece-work” in a sweat shop.
In 1970, they moved to Albany, and Matilda became a cook at Myrl's Chuckwagon — little knowing the skills she learned there would be put to use in her own restaurant!
Kaymarie was born in 1972.
In April of 1984, Joseph and Matilda opened Novak's Hungarian Restaurant ... and the rest, as they say, is History.
Ultimately becoming known to all as “Papa and Mama,” Joe and Matilda lived a life of love and service.
She loved her family, her community, her church, and her God.
She was so thankful for all the wonderful people God brought into her life over all the years of the restaurant!
Matilda is survived by her older brother, Joseph Baumgartner, 96; her children; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Hope Church in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
