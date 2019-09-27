June 17, 1926 — July 14, 2019
Mary Josephine “Jo” Fitzgibbon Junghans, 93, gracefully departed with loving care on July 14, 2019 at the Holistic Hands home.
Jo, the oldest daughter of 12 children, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Francis Nursing School in Trenton, New Jersey. Lovingly known as “Fitzi,” she served as a Navy flight nurse in the Korean War. She developed nephritis and medically retired.
Jo married John Junghans, an Air Force dentist, in St. Peters in Rome with the Pope's marital blessing. Jo had four children, Christopher (died 2013), Grace (died shortly after birth), Faith and Philip.
After many military tours, the family settled in Springfield, Virginia. Due to illness, Jo moved to Oregon in 2008.
Through a myriad of hardships, Jo held firm to her faith in God and the Catholic Church. Her strong spirit prevailed, despite times of extreme depression and anxiety.
Her love of life, intelligence, humor, and amazing life stories will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter, Faith; son, Philip and wife, Alice; seven grandchildren; sister, Josephine; and brother, James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Final arrangements for her interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia are being pursued. On Saturday November 9, 2019, please join us for the 4:30 p.m. Rosary, the 5 p.m. Mass, and/or the 6:30 p.m. celebration of life in the upper social hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Corvallis.
