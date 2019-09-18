January 25, 1961 — September 11, 2019
San Diego born, Mary Francis Schmitt, who made Salem, Oregon her final destination after being raised in Corvallis, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home on September 11, 2019.
She is survived by her siblings, Joe Schmitt, Peter Schmitt, and Katie Harvey; her three children, Kathrynne Geisler, Emily MacVicar, and John MacVicar Jr; her six grandchildren, Emilio MacVicar, Molly MacVicar, Brody MacVicar, Roman Geisler, Cassius Reynolds, and Hoss MacVicar; her niece; Kahlie Haney; and by many, many friends.
During her time here, Mary wore many hats and conquered several very important roles; daughter, sister, friend, partner, mother, and most important to her, grandmother.
In her later years, she was honored to work in hospitality and event coordinating with the blessed women and men of the Shalom Prayer Center in Mt Angel, Oregon. It was during this time in her life that many grew close and drew lasting relationships with her. It is a privilege to hear others describe their time with her as “special” and “blessed.” It is continuously healing to hear her remembered as sweet, kind, and compassionate. She was quick to humor, a natural “yes (wo)man,” and a passionately spiritual person.
After the Shalom Prayer Center shut its doors for good, Mary was able to spend all of her time focused on her truest love, her family.
With compassion in her heart and an ever evolving mindset, Mary spent much of her time building the foundations for lifelong relationships with those closest to her. Helping to raise her grandchildren and focus on the needs of her immediate family, she was both fortunate and pleased to care for her parents, Roman and Jean Schmitt, during their last years as well. To her last day, Mary remained dedicated and focused on personal growth, honest accountability and administering change.
In her lifetime, she served to be a true inspiration to her children and grandchildren having overcome some incredible life challenges. She will be remembered for her many and truly remarkable triumphs and honored for her bravery in becoming a light worker and a follower of Christ.
Services will be held for Mary Schmitt at 3 p.m. on Friday, the 20th of September at St Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Anyone who was touched by her love or inspired by her life are encouraged to attend.
