August 14, 1924 — April 14, 2019
A beloved witness for the Lord, loving mother and grandmother, left us and entered God’s presence on April 14, 2019 and will forever remain in our hearts.
Born in Stafford, Ohio, she graduated from high school and immediately left for Washington, D.C. to work for the IRS.
She married the love of her life, Carroll Noll, and continued to work for the IRS in Portland, Oregon.
They raised three children, Phyllis, Dolores, and Dean, and many beautiful plants at Woodland Gardens in Tualatin, Oregon. In 1965, they moved to Corvallis and owned Corvallis Nursery.
Retirement brought time to enjoy family and friends. Her devoted husband, Carroll, passed away in 1996. Her passion for growing plants was matched by sharing God’s love and salvation with those around her.
Mary leaves behind a family tree that continues to blossom with three children; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21
We are grateful for the extraordinary care and love shown by the staff at Regency Place.
Robert and Phyllis Distifeno and family
David and Dolores Williams and family
Dean and Sharon Noll and family
We are also very grateful for the amazing support from Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.