December 7, 1913 — June 29, 2019
Mary Elizabeth (Eberstein) Bell passed away at the Mennonite Nursing Home on Saturday, June 29, at the age of 105.
She was born December 7, 1913 in Maize, Kansas to Alfred and Laura (Sites) Eberstein, now deceased. She had a brother, George Eberstein; and sister, Alpha Krause, both deceased. She graduated from North Wichita High School in 1931. The depression made further education impossible so in 1932 she became a hair dresser which she worked as until 1945 but continued to do hair for family and friends for many years.
She married Paul G. Bell on November 11, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas. The summer of 1944, they visited family in the Corvallis area, returned home and two years later moved out to Oregon. They settled on a small farm three miles east of town where they lived until 1986 when Paul retired and they moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany.
Mary was involved in the Extension Service for 45 years and a member of the Dixie-Orleans neighborhood club for 58 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Corvallis and active in UMC Circle for 50 years. She was a 4-H clothing leader in Linn County for 20 years.
She canned fruits and vegetables every year from their large garden. She was happy sewing for herself and others, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She did cut work, upholstery and refinished furniture. She was an Ageless Art state winner for seven years with her various quilts and tablecloths. Over the years Mary and Paul traveled around the states, including a Fall Foliage trip to Maine, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone and many more places. They also traveled to Canada to Lake Louise and the Calgary Stampede.
After Paul passed away on February 14, 1991, Mary continued to live in the Mennonite Village where she remained active in several capacities and made many friendships that she always cherished. In 2008, when health challenges required her to have constant nursing care, she moved into the Mennonite Nursing Home where she was cared for by many wonderful and caring staff for eleven years until her death.
She is survived by her son, Wynn Bell of McMinnville; and daughter, Esther Bell of San Jose, California; grandsons, Brett Bell and Ryan Bell of San Jose; granddaughters, Tiffany Wilson of Aloha, Oregon and Carola McAndrews of Seattle; two great-grandsons, Mathew and Landon; and four great-granddaughters, Amanda, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, and Blake.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 in the Mennonite Chapel.
In lieu of cards and flowers, Mary requested contributions be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation for support of all the employees who cared for her. Donations should be sent to Fisher Funeral Home at 306 SW Washington Street, Albany, OR 97321.
