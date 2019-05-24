Mary DeCanter Cirilli

June 1924 — May 13, 2019
Mary passed away peacefully in her Independence home overlooking the Willamette River.
Her complete obituary can be found at: https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17147
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, including her daughter, Gina (Walt) Carter of Independence, Oregon; her son, Todd Cirilli of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Tara Meredith, Todd Meredith (Medley), Jonathan and Christopher Cirilli; and great-grandchildren, Brody and Mae.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22, at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) hangar, Independence Airport.
