January 15, 1923 — September 27, 2018
Mary Anne was born January 15, 1923, on a farm eight miles west of Anthony, Kansas. She was the oldest of five children, Margaret, Leo, Bernard and Jim, born to her parents, Raleigh L. and Anna D. Kastens. All have preceded her in death.
She attended Cathedral High School in Wichita one year, then returned to Anthony where she graduated from Anthony High School in 1941. After high school, she attended Sacred Heart College and began teaching kindergarten in Harper County during wartime in 1942.
She held some clerical jobs after the war, then went to Northern Colorado State University in Greeley Colorado where she took more education classes and she met Russel at a square dance event. They married July 13, 1957, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she and Russ taught school. Their two children, Marc Railsback and Rita (Railsback) Flatz, were born there in Las Vegas.
In 1962, they moved to Corvallis to fulfill a lifelong dream of living in the lush Willamette Valley instead of hot, dusty Las Vegas. Mary Anne had the privilege of staying home with Marc and Rita until 1967 when she returned to teaching kindergarten half-time at Fairplay School and later on at Dixie School in the Corvallis School District, retiring in 1983. In addition, she dedicated herself to serving as a teacher for Catechism classes for children at St. Mary’s for nine years.
In retirement Mary Anne enjoyed camping all over Oregon and out of state with Russ. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this summer. Mary Anne loved animals, babies and children, but especially her own grandchildren, Jacob, Mitchell, Joy and Claire Flatz and Noelle Railsback. Her Catholic faith was a foundation in her life, and we are confident she is enjoying the reunion with the Lord and her family members who have gone before her. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.