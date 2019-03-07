March 27, 1959 — February 28, 2019
Mary Alice (Cook) Taylor, 59 years old, of Albany, went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019.
Mary was born on March 27, 1959, in Cadillac, Michigan to Owen Cook and Alice Andersen. Alice passed away in 2015. The family moved to Oregon in 1963, along with Mary’s grandparents, Gladys and James Planck, due to Owen being stationed in Portland while serving in the Air Force. After a while, the family moved to the Albany area, where Mary graduated from South Albany High school in 1977.
Mary remained friends with many of her high school mates throughout the years and enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could. She loved to tell stories and reminisce on her wild teen years.
Mary had four children, Lani Taylor, Heidi Taylor, Angela Rodriguez and Ryan Taylor. Heidi passed away from SIDS in 1983 and Mary celebrated her birthday every year since. Mary moved her family to Jefferson, Oregon, where she raised them. Mary was an amazing mother who put her children first, often before herself. She taught them to be kind, loving and patient; just as she was. Mary was everyone’s mother and claimed many other children as her own; Kyla Bandasith, Amber Bandasith, Raymond Perez and Andrea Perez. She was also known to open her heart to many children and never turned anyone away.
Mary briefly worked in Wilsonville at a school for deaf children; and loved it. She was disappointed when the school closed due to funding. Mary worked at the Mennonite Village, as a CNA for approximately 30 years and absolutely adored her work there. She had a friend in every corner of the building and became friends with her patients and their families. She lit up a room and was an affectionate and devoted care giver. She was always there to lend an ear and have a good laugh.
Mary loved to travel and visit her family in Michigan. She also loved to read, go sun tanning, attend bible study and research family genealogy. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her seven grandchildren, Jayden, Vanessa, Victor, Malachi, Samara, Juliette and Genevieve. She always made time for them, even in her everyday responsibilities. She loved to learn about the stars with her grandson, take her grandkids swimming and bribe the younger ones with toys and treats. They were the light of her life and her favorite pastime was hanging out with them. Anytime she saw them, she brought gifts, gave hugs and offered to pay them to rub her feet. She was so proud of them and everything they did.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Alice; daughter, Heidi; and nephew, AJ.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Lani and Angela; son, Ryan; seven grandchildren; brothers, Alva, Jeremy and Tom; sisters, Christy and Laurie; and father, Owen.
A viewing is being held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.
A funeral service is being held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Graveside committal will follow at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. Reception is being held from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
