1936 — 2019
Marlis Ann Hilda Hughes died of natural causes in her Anchorage home on January 31, 2019. She was 82 and joins her husband, Merrill Dean Hughes, who passed in the fall of 2000 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Marlis Ann was born in Avon, South Dakota on March 31, 1936 to Martha Anna Bertus and Claus George Brandt Jr. She was raised in Oregon and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1954.
In May 1957, she moved to Anchorage and married Merrill, who was a helicopter mechanic and her high school sweetheart.
Marlis Ann and Merrill moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1962 where they raised their four daughters. They moved back to Anchorage in 1985.
Marlis Ann was a homemaker and a loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She provided them with consistent advice and assurance, “One day at a time with the Lord’s help,” she would say.
Marlis enjoyed letter writing, gardening, cooking, camping, and long road trips to visit friends and family.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Luella Cox; and her daughter, Betty Mae Robards.
She is survived by her sisters, Rosetta Venell and Eunice Aro; her daughters, Roberta McLean, Sandra Messerschmidt and Marilyn Reed; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 23, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Please join Marlis Ann’s family for a reception following the service.
