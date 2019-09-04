June 4, 1938 — August 30, 2019
Mark Ferraro, 81, died on Friday, August 30, in Lebanon.
Mark was born in Trinidad, Colorado to Francesco and Rosalia (Messina). In 1942 he moved with his family to Los Angeles, California.
He served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960, in between the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In 1967, he moved to Oregon, where he graduated from Chemeketa Community College with a degree in Fire Science. He met his loving wife, Bernadette Sticka, and they were married in January of 1972 in Sherwood.
Mark served his community as a firefighter for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, residing in Woodburn.
In 2000, he and his wife Berni moved to Lebanon. After moving to Lebanon, he and Berni became very involved in St. Edwards Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul. Mark loved old movies, gardening and football; his favorite teams were Notre Dame and the Rams. However, Mark's great loves were his wife, Berni, his Church and his dogs.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose; his brothers, Dominic Ferraro, John Ferraro and Mike Ferraro; and his sisters, Mary (George) Sciacca, Jean (Robert) Miles, Geraldine (Lee) Sorter, Cecilia (Fred) Porter and Susie (Jack) Capehart.
Mark is survived by his wife, Bernadette; his sister, Frances and her husband, Joe Longobardi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was a loving husband, an attentive brother, a wise uncle and a good friend. We will miss him.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Susan, Jeff, and Adam Drago, Frank Sticka, and Meadowlark Assisted Living.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.