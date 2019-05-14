November 13, 1938 — May 7, 2019
Marie Carol Davies Nelson, 80, died on May 7, 2019.
She was born November 13, 1938, to Clayton and Edith (Skeie) Hall in Duluth, Minnesota.
She married Gary Davies. They moved to Oregon in 1960, raised their three children in Albany and later divorced.
Marie was baptized in Albany’s Eastside Christian Church.
She was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Known for her funny sayings and wit, Marie had a great sense of humor.
Marie was a bus driver for the Greater Albany Public Schools.
Survivors include children, Carol Johnson, Gary Davies, Jr. and Brenda Webb; grandchildren, Tabitha, Johnathan, Miranda, Trenton and Nick; sister, Arlene Barber; brother, Dale; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Tributes may be left at www.crowncremationburial.com.
