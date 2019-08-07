April 30, 1934 — June 29, 2019
Marianne Cochran, 85, of Albany went to be with the Lord on June 29. She was with her husband Bill and stepdaughter Mary. She was born April 30, 1934 in Yakima, Washington to Lester and Minnie Whitner. She married Billy Cochran Sr. on May 20, 1985.
She is survived by her husband Billy of Albany; four children from a previous marriage; and six stepchildren along with their spouses. She also leaves behind 29 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, one son, grandson, and great-grandson.
A memorial service is planned for August 10, at Knox Butte Baptist Church in Albany, at 11 a.m.
