November 26, 1940 — November 15, 2018

Marian Estelle McLaughlin Marian passed away in Vancouver, Washington on November 15, 2018.

Marian was a resident of the Sodaville area in Lebanon for nearly 20 years.

She was born in San Diego, California on November 26, 1940 to Joseph and Lillian Haggard.

She married Buddy McLaughlin on December 15, 1956. They had three sons; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She loved her family and enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, and baking.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Dr., Lebanon.

