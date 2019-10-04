January 1, 1931 — September 23, 2019
Margaret Case, 88, of Albany passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She was born in Quinter, Kansas to Floyd and Rosa Estella (Corrick) Transue. In 1941, when she was ten years old, the family moved to Albany.
She enjoyed her family and friends, her marriage to Lloyd, china painting, crocheting, gardening and other crafts. She was the Family Historian tracing her family back to France.
She graduated in 1949 from Albany High School.
Margaret worked for the State of Oregon as a case worker from 1968 to 1993. That was where she met her late husband, Lloyd. They were married in 1982, and he passed away in 2000.
She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Ronald Graham; love of her life, husband Lloyd Case; brothers; Clair, Doyle, Melvin, Merle (Buck,) and Cliff; sisters; Pearl, Mildred Williams and Dorothy Stapler; and children; Nancy and Kenneth.
She is survived by brother, Roscoe Transue; sons; Robert, David and Duane Graham; daughters, Rhonda Gierke and Bonnie Thoennes; many nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.
There will be a service gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 19 at The American Legion in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Margaret will be missed and remembered.
