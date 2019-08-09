September 18, 1930 — July 28, 2019
Marcie Elsa Anderson passed away July 28, 2019, in the loving presence of family at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland.
Marcie was born in Oregon City to Carl and Elsa Schmeiser. She grew up on a farm in the area, graduated from Oregon City High School in 1947 and three years later from Oregon State College.
Marcie married Robert (Bob) Anderson December 22, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oregon City. Marcie and Bob made their permanent home in Corvallis in 1959, and have lived at their grass-seed farm on Peoria Road since 1962.
Marcie was a gifted mathematics teacher and devoted housewife, helpmate and homemaker. She had a strong interest in architecture, completely remodeled an old 1940’s farmhouse, and wrote two popular cookbooks with a friend. She enjoyed travelling in Europe, She enjoyed travelling in Europe, especially to visit her daughter Lynn and her family in Munich, Germany.
Marcie was a Camp Fire Girls leader and initiated the Christmas Nativity Service at Grace Lutheran Church, as well as teaching confirmation classes for many years there.
Marcie was preceded in death by her brothers Walter and Don, and survived by her sisters Caroline and Lillian; husband Bob; children Lynn (Ulrich), Daryl (Leslie), Ron (Bonnie), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held in Oregon City. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.waudsfuneralservice.com.
