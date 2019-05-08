August 10, 1938 — May 4, 2019
Marcia Lou Skelton, 80, of Albany, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home in Albany.
She was born August 10, 1938 in Lebanon to Eugene and Lavora Davis. Marcia graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1957 and then attended two years at Oregon State College.
She had a successful career in advertising; traveling to all of the major cities for her work and playing golf for enjoyment.
She returned to Albany in 1993 to be close to her failing mother.
Marcia loved her dogs, birds, gardening, and fishing; but most of all her family and Christmas.
She is survived by her son, Todd Blacklaw; daughter, Nicole Weaver; step-daughter, Kim Drummond; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Skelton; son, Rocky Blacklaw; and granddaughter, Katie Blacklaw in 2009.
Marcia’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Dow officiating, followed by burial at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
