Malcolm David Carnley

May 30, 1944 — December 20, 2018
Malcolm David (Dave) Carnley, 74, left his family and friends on Wednesday, December 20 after a long and brave battle Parkinson's disease.
Dave was born in Andalusia, Alabama on May 30, 1944 to Fate and Audrey Carnley.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Carnley. He is also survived by his son Stacy Carnley of Tennessee; stepson, Jeffrey Sanders and his wife, Brenda of New Mexico; stepdaughter, Stacey Sanders of North Dakota; granddaughter, Tahnee Ankorberg; and great-granddaughter, Jade Dodson of Albany. His mother-in-law, Jean Petermen of Albany; Carol's brother, Ed Petermen; and sisters, Sarah Holland and Linda Franklin join Carol in her grief.
He was known by all as a sweet and loving man and will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Williams of Salem; sister, Brenda Wood of Brewton, Alabama; and by his parents, also of Alabama.
Dave worked at Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany as a welder and pipe fitter. He retired in May of 2009.
Dave was a lifelong baseball fan of the Dodgers and of the Rams football team. He loved golfing, fishing, drag racing and camping at Yellow Bottom. He also loved his dogs over the years and is survived by his beloved dog, Rocky.
No services are planned at this time but a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
