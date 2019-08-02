1924 — 2019
Mable Rozena Nixon passed away at her longtime home near Bellfountain, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Mable was born in Jacksonville, Missouri on August 14, 1924 to Arthur and Moullie (McDonald) Blackwell. She was one of ten children. Around the age of fifteen, Mable and her family relocated to the Monroe area where she met her husband, Edward Nixon.
Along with being a dedicated homemaker and mother to her children, Mable worked at the local flax plant and Rex Egg Farm. She enjoyed embroidery and making baby clothes and had a real love for fishing. She was very involved with her local church.
Mable was preceded in death by several siblings; her husband, Edward, and a son.
She is survived by a sister, Frances Davis, and her daughters, Mary Jane Jackson and Rosane Koch. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Thad Koch, David, Koch, and Ruby Parmenter as well as seven great-grandchildren: Henry, Emma, and Thomas Koch and Seth, Hannah, Lisa, and Caleb, Parmenter. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service for Mable will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bellfountain Church with interment following at Bellfountain Cemetery.
Please send thoughts and condolences to the family at McHenry Funeral Home at mchenryfuneralhome.com
