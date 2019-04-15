June 9, 1932 — April 10, 2019
Lucien (Mills) Harriman of Sweet Home passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 86.
Mills was born on June 9, 1932 in San Luis Obispo, California to Arthur and May (Palmer) Harriman, and spent his childhood in California and Washington. After graduating from high school in Kent, Washington, he moved to Eugene where he attended Northwest Christian College (NCC) and University of Oregon (U of O), pursuing a B.S. in Education. While studying at NCC, he met his wife Catherine (Cathy) Thiemens, whom he married in 1955.
Mills began his 30 year-long teaching career with the Sweet Home School District in 1965, first teaching at Long Street Elementary and later at Foster Elementary. Over his career, he taught grades three through six. Mills and Cathy were very involved in the Sweet Home community through church and grange.
Mills was survived by his two sons and their spouses, Bill and Edwina Harriman of Vancouver, Washington, and Marty and Sheila Harriman of Shingletown, California; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy; and sister, Margaret Mitchell.
His viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 19 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. Private interment will be at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Francis Asbury Society, P.O. Box 7, Wilmore, KY 40390.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
