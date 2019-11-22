September 1, 1925 — October 15, 2019
Lt. Col. Robert W. Wilson passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born on September 1, 1925 to Herbert W. and Zilla Abbott Wilson.
He served in the Navy during World War II as a radioman. He then joined the Air Force to become a pilot in 1952. He served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and retired in 1973.
He moved in Monroe in 1974. He served on the Planning Commission and was a School Board Member for the Monroe High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond Wilson of Mariposa, California. He is survived by his brother Donald and wife Bernice Lindig Wilson. Seven nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews and nine great-great nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department can be made.
McHenry Funereal Home is in charge of the service.
