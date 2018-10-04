May 31, 1934 — September 19, 2018
He was born in the Republic of Hawaii, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Luke Gill. He graduated from Corvallis High and the University of Oregon, with a degree in business. He was a member of the ROTC.
He married Dorris Ewing, of Corvallis, who proceeded him in death.
He served 22 years in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot and was posted in many states, plus in Germany. He also had two tours in Vietnam and one tour in Korea. He received four bronze stars.
Douglas is survived by his children, Brad Gill of Denver, Greg Gill of Denver, Jeri Solar of Lakeside, Oregon, and Jeff Gill of Las Vegas; sister, Karen Higgins of Springfield, Oregon; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
“TURN THE LIGHTS OFF, THE PARTY IS OVER.”
