September 23, 1927 — September 29, 2019
Louise passed away at home and is so dearly missed by all.
Her parents were Will Craig and Mamie Beard Craig of Napoleon, North Dakota.
My heartfelt thanks goes out to hospice, as they were so helpful and thoughtful. And, to our good neighbors, too.
Louise operated a restaurant in Scio for many years where she met Delbert McGlachlin. They married in Jefferson and moved to Crabtree, where they had two children. They then moved to Corvallis, where they owned and operated a motel for 26 years. Following their retirement, they purchased their final home in North Albany.
Louise enjoyed camping and fishing with friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her three children, LaVern Sikel, Delbert, Jr. and Karen Renee.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert McGlachlin, Geraldine Zell and Janel Shewey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.