October 22, 1928 — June 30, 2019
Lydia Louise Laursen Byers passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lydia’s House in the Mennonite Village, in Albany.
Louise was born on October 22, 1928, in Rosenberg, Texas, to Lillie-Belle Laursen and Lauritz Laursen. As a young woman, her aunt drove her to Dallas so she would begin her career as a stewardess for a newer company known as Braniff International Airways. It was there, in 1950, she began dating the man who would eventually become her husband.
Ross Byers was also an employee of Braniff, their courtship beginning after a passenger left a book on a plane and she needed his help returning it. After an unusual 16-year courtship, they married once the airlines started allowing their stewardesses to marry, ending an even more unusual (at the time) 18-year career as a stewardess when she became pregnant with her son.
Following her airline career, she became a teacher’s aide in Houston, helping teach elementary school remedial reading across several grades. She did this until her retirement.
Louise Byers was a loving wife and mother.
Her parents, sister and husband preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two children and daughter-in-law, Reed Henry Byers and his wife, Marci Hirchert Byers, and Rachel Byers Kiernan.
The family wishes to give thanks to the dedicated care Louise Byers received at Lydia’s House in the Mennonite Village.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
