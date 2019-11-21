December 30, 1942 — November 12, 2019
Lorraine passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born in San Francisco, California to Lloyd E. and Lulu Neasham. They moved at an early age to Lebanon, where she went to school.
She loved fishing and gardening, especially roses, and kept a beautiful yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.
She leaves a husband George A. Ebinger; daughters Cara J. Barnes and Cheryl R. Jones all of Lebanon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She spent the last 22 years of her working career at Bi-Mart; two years at the Albany store and 20 at the north Corvallis store. She will be missed greatly.
Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. (www.hustonjost.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.