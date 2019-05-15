December 4, 1938 — May 8, 2019
Loretta Marlene Furman passed away on May 8, 2019 at Jefferson Lodge Memory Care in Dallas, Oregon.
Marlene was born in 1938 in Los Angeles, California to Merlin and Erma Stamps. She grew up in Philomath and graduated high school there.
Marlene married Carl W. Furman and spent most of her life in Albany. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Church for nearly 50 years and spent many of her later years volunteering there.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 1994; and her son, Robert in 2013.
She is survived by her sons, Bill Furman of Tennessee, Scott Furman of Albany, Larry Furman of Dallas, Oregon, and Jimmy Furman of Corvallis; sister, DeAnne Sutton of Philomath; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marlene’s name to Safe Haven Humane Society or St. Jude’s.
A viewing will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 24 at St. Mary's Church in Albany, with a crypt side service concluding at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (aasum-dufour.com).
